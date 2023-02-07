Kadean Moving St. Louis Headquarters to Larger Office Space in Sunset Hills

Local staff grows to 36

Kadean Construction will move its St. Louis headquarters in April from Fenton to larger office space in Sunset Hills to accommodate its rapidly growing staff and business needs.

The design/build and commercial construction contractor will take over approximately 10,500 of office space in Laumeier Office Park Building 4 after an approximately $1.2 million renovation and buildout is completed. The design of the new space is being led by Kadean’s Architecture team, with eddy Design Group assisting in the selection of finishes, furniture and specialty space planning.

The move comes as Kadean’s headquarters office staff has grown from 20 employees to 36 over the past 15 months.

“We literally have run out of space at our current location,” said Mike Eveler, President of Kadean Construction. “The new location should accommodate the needs of our growing and talented team over the life of our new lease. We are all very excited about our new space.”

The new space will feature conference rooms, training areas and breakout/collaboration space within an Open Office environment.

Kadean performed interior renovations to its current 7,000 square feet of office space in 2020 to accommodate additional employees and better utilize the space. In addition, the company is finalizing a lease for approximately 4,600 square feet of warehouse space in the Westport area to relocate and accommodate its expanding storage needs. Kadean currently occupies 3,000 square feet of warehouse space at its current Fenton location.

Kadean also has an office in Kansas City, which opened in 2018. Total company employment now stands at 85.

Kadean has experienced steady increases in annual revenues in recent years, growing from $85.2 million in 2019 to an estimated $340 million in 2022.

Kadean Construction is a 60-year-old design-build focused commercial construction company specializing in pre-construction, construction management and general contracting services at the local, regional and national level in the industrial, healthcare, multifamily, cannabis, hospitality & entertainment, institutional, food & beverage and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.kadean.com.