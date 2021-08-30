Kadean’s Cannabis Design-Build Group Completing $22 Million Work on Six Missouri Cultivation & Manufacturing Facilities

Sees Potential $1 Billion Cannabis Construction Market Statewide

Kadean Construction’s Cannabis Design-Build Group is on pace to complete more than $22 million of design and/or construction work on six major cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facilities in Missouri, representing more than 13 percent of all cannabis cultivation and manufacturing licenses now operating statewide. The Cannabis Design/Build Group was formally established in early 2020 under Kyle Wilson’s leadership.

“We began helping most of our clients plan their facilities and real estate needs back in 2019 in support of their cannabis license applications,” said Wilson, who is a licensed architect. “This means our clients were better prepared to build their facilities when their licenses were approved, making them early leaders in a fast-evolving industry. With more medical cannabis licenses being activated in Missouri and the possibility of Missouri approving recreational cannabis use in the coming years, we think there could eventually be a $1 billion construction market for cannabis facilities statewide.”

Wilson joined Kadean in 2018 primarily to lead the company’s new business development efforts in the newly emerging cannabis industry in Missouri. He has been involved in all six of Kadean’s cannabis facility projects, including a 60,000 square foot cultivation facility just completed for Proper Brands in St. Louis.

“As the design-builder of the Proper Brands project, we provided both architecture services as well construction management,” Wilson added. “A special feature of this project involved the utilization of a movable rack system that doubled the amount of flowering canopy area, making for a drastically more efficient cannabis operation. Proper Brands has already had several successful harvests and now we are working to expand this facility.”

Other cannabis projects designed and/or built by Kadean include:

A 19,000 square foot cultivation and manufacturing facility for BeLeaf in St. Louis;

A 24,000 square foot expansion of a cultivation and manufacturing facility for BeLeaf in Earth City;

A 35,000 square foot cultivation facility for KindBio in St. Louis; and

A 5,500 square foot manufacturing facility for Cannaver in St. Louis.

Kadean has been dedicated to supporting the growth of the cannabis industry in Missouri and beyond from its very outset with Wilson’s leadership. Kadean was one of the very first members of the Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association and counts several of the organization’s Board of Directors members among its clients. Wilson has been a featured presenter at MOCANNBIZCON, Missouri’s cannabis industry conference, as well as at the Kansas City Cannabis Industry Showcase.

“We’ve been able to gain a plethora of knowledge in the medicinal marijuana industry through our work to date,” Wilson said. “All of our clients are poised for further expansion of their completed facilities as Missouri’s fast-growing cannabis marketplace continues to expand.”

ABOUT KADEAN

Kadean Construction is a 58-year-old design-build focused commercial construction company specializing in pre-construction, construction management and general contracting services at the local, regional and national level in the industrial, healthcare, multifamily, cannabis, science & technology, institutional, food & beverage and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.kadean.com.

