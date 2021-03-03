KAI 360 CS to Serve as Owner’s Representative on Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District’s Project

KAI 360 Construction Services (KAI 360 CS) is proud to announce it has been selected by the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District (MSD) to serve as the Owner’s Representative providing Preliminary Engineering, Procurement Assistance and Construction Management on its Eltora Wet Weather Storage Facility project in Pagedale, Missouri.

The estimated $10 million project, which is currently in the preliminary design phase, will be constructed near the intersection of Eltora and Pennsylvania Avenues. Project plans include the following:

Underground storage tank

Diversion structure

Submersible wet well pump station and adjoining valve vault

The KAI 360 CS team will serve as the Owner’s Representative to MSD and perform a variety of tasks, including:

Assisting the owner with evaluation of various potential design-build options and determining the best approach for the facility

Validating the findings of the hydraulic model and tank sizing

Developing and issuing the Request for Qualifications for the design-build teams

Evaluating the Statement of Qualifications submittals from the design-build teams

Assisting with the development of a comprehensive agreement for the completion of design and construction

Assisting in negotiation of the comprehensive agreement

Completing a predesign state to verify preliminary solutions, evaluate and select memorandums and define scope for final design and construction

Monitoring the design contract

Estimating the construction cost

Assisting with the public involvement plan for outreach with the local community

Acting and advising in the owner’s best interest

KAI has successfully acted as the Owner’s Representative and provided Construction Management services on a variety of MSD projects for the past 17 years with a proven track record of managing more than $1.2 billion of infrastructure and facilities construction.

“Our approach to implementing the required Construction Management tasks will be guided by core principles based on our previous experience working with MSD and other public agencies,” said KAI 360 CS President Bruce Wood, PE. “We will utilize our existing strong and effective working relationships with MSD and the design-build industry to focus on the work being completed safely, on budget, on schedule, to the required quality and with the necessary documentation.”

About KAI Enterprises

KAI Enterprises is a national design and build firm providing delivery-oriented building solutions with a diverse portfolio of experience, in-house multi-discipline professionals, and expertise in both design and construction delivery. Founded in 1980, KAI has grown into one of the largest minority-owned firms in the AEC industry. To learn more about KAI, visit www.kai-db.com.