KAI Build Breaks Ground on Renovation, Addition to Maryland Heights Fire Protection District HQ

KAI Build broke ground Dec. 10 on a renovation and addition project at the Maryland Heights Fire Protection District Headquarters Engine House One in Maryland Heights, Missouri. The project was made possible by a bond passed by voters for capital purchases to “Build a Safer Community.”

Plans for the project include a complete state-of-the-art upgrade of the existing 22-year-old, 18,902-square-foot firehouse located at 2600 Schuetz Road, plus a 2,112-square-foot living quarters addition and a 4,300-square-foot apparatus support addition on the east and north sides of the building. The new design includes more capacity for emergency equipment, improved operational areas, a severe weather safe room, living quarters that promote gender equity, dedicated decontamination area with specialized gear extractors to reduce the risk of firefighter cancer, and removal and replacement of all mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection components.

KAI Build is the general contractor on the project, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

“We are excited to be part of such a transformational project for the Maryland Heights Fire Protection District and the residents it serves by helping to build this much-needed, state-of-the-art facility for its firefighters and staff,” said Steve Kizer, Director of Field Operations for KAI Build.

The fire apparatus and ambulance will continue to run out of Engine House One without disruption to emergency services during the construction process. The administration offices will be temporarily relocated to 11911 Adie Road in Maryland Heights, courtesy of World Wide Technology. FGM Architects, Inc. was the architect on the project.

About KAI Enterprises

KAI Enterprises is a national design and build firm providing delivery-oriented building solutions with a diverse portfolio of experience, in-house multi-discipline professionals, and expertise in both design and construction delivery. Founded in 1980, KAI has grown into one of the largest minority-owned firms in the AEC industry. For nearly 40 years, KAI has been instrumental in transforming communities through its expertise in residential, commercial, K-12, higher education, healthcare, science and technology, aviation, mobility, sports and entertainment, government, water and community-focused projects. KAI Enterprises is comprised of four distinct business units—KAI Design, KAI Engineering, KAI Build and KAI 360 Construction Services. To learn more about KAI, visit www.kai-db.com.