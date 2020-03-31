KAI Build Constructs COVID-19 Emergency Screening Triage Trailer for Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis

Trailer complete with ADA-compliant ramps finished within a week

Having adequate testing facilities for COVID-19 in the U.S. has become a priority in the battle against the pandemic. When BJC HealthCare asked KAI Build, one of its preferred general contractors, to construct an emergency testing trailer at its main campus in St. Louis, KAI put the project on a fast track.

KAI arranged for the trailer and directed its setup outside the Charles F. Knight Emergency and Trauma Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. KAI equipped the trailer with electric, telecommunications, nurse call, fire alarm, upgraded electric for emergency outlets, upgraded lighting and ADA-compliant wood ramps. KAI also arranged for a portable ADA-compliant restroom trailer to be set up beside the testing trailer.

KAI installed safety barriers around the trailer for automobile and pedestrian foot traffic and installed a two-hour-rated, fire-resistant partition over the waiting room glass. KAI completed the project within a week.

“We understood the importance and need of this emergency triage trailer to the community in the fight against the coronavirus, and we were happy to contribute in any way that we could to potentially save lives,” said KAI CEO Michael Kennedy, Jr. “We would like to thank BJC HealthCare for putting its trust in KAI to complete this important project for its staff and the St. Louis community.”

KAI Enterprises is a national design and build firm providing delivery-oriented building solutions with a diverse portfolio of experience, in-house multi-discipline professionals, and expertise in both design and construction delivery. Founded in 1980, KAI has grown into one of the largest minority-owned firms in the AEC industry. To learn more about KAI, visit www.kai-db.com.