KAI Build Expands with New Commercial Concrete Division

KAI Build, KAI Enterprises’ design-build, general contracting, construction management and preconstruction division, has expanded its operation to include a new Concrete Division providing a comprehensive array of commercial services ranging from building foundations and vertical concrete to equipment pads, mat slabs and other flatwork.

KAI Build’s Director of Field Operations Steve Kizer will lead the new Concrete Division in coordination with KAI Build’s general construction operations and field resources. Kizer brings a sound foundation to the team with more than 20 years of concrete specialty contractor experience.

“Given Steve’s extensive concrete work experience, and in keeping with KAI’s business model of fully-integrated design and build services, we felt there was room for more diversity within the current marketplace relative to high-quality concrete construction,” said KAI Build President Brian Arnold. “KAI Build has a track record of establishing and running successful self-performing businesses, and having our own Concrete Division will enable us to better control the outcomes of construction projects relative to scheduling, quality and safety. The Concrete Division provides a greater level of support to our design-build and general construction businesses.”

The Concrete Division utilizes a 100 percent union workforce. Recently completed or awarded projects include:

Maryland Heights Fire Protection District Fire House No. 1

Every Child’s Hope Youth Development Center

The Prime Place at Wildwood independent living

Urban League Plaza in Ferguson, Missouri

BJC Healthcare equipment pads

Multiple NorthSide Regeneration projects in North St. Louis

Columbarium wall at Bloomfield Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield, Missouri

For more information about KAI Build, visit https://kai-db.com/expertise/build/.

KAI Enterprises is a national design and build firm providing delivery-oriented building solutions with a diverse portfolio of experience, in-house multi-discipline professionals, and expertise in both design and construction delivery. Founded in 1980, KAI has grown into one of the largest minority-owned firms in the AEC industry. To learn more about KAI, visit www.kai-db.com.