KAI Build, HBD Construction Complete New 136-room Fairfield Inn & Suites in Downtown St. Louis

Grand opening held on Feb. 13 as part of dynamic transformation of Downtown West

The KAI Build/HBD Construction, Inc. team has completed one of the first ground-up Marriott select service hotels in Downtown St. Louis in decades – Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott. Located on the former site of iconic Harry’s Restaurant & Bar at 22nd and Market streets, the new hotel officially welcomed guests on Feb. 13.

St. Louis-based Equis Hotels was the developer on the $20 million hotel and parking garage project with Chiodini Architects of St. Louis providing its design and Peak Construction Group serving as the construction manager. KAI Build/HBD Construction served as the general contractor.

“We were excited to have been a part of the team that constructed this important amenity for Downtown St. Louis, and on such a landmark site,” said KAI President Darren L. James, FAIA. “The transformation of the area is really exciting to watch, and this hotel is helping to get it all started.”

Construction began in October 2018 on the contemporary hotel, which is deemed a significant contributor to the revitalization of St. Louis City’s Downtown West area and an important addition to the region’s hospitality offerings. With easy access to Downtown St. Louis businesses and attractions such as the revitalized Union Station and new aquarium; Enterprise Center, home of the NHL Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues; the Gateway Arch; Busch Stadium, home of the St. Louis Cardinals; and the America’s Center convention complex and Dome; the modern Marriott-branded hotel is suitable for both business and leisure travelers.

The modern five-story hotel features 136 rooms and suites, 2,000 square feet of meeting rooms, a lobby lounge and full-service bar, outdoor patio gathering space, free Wi-Fi, complimentary hot breakfast, fitness room, business center and a shuttle service within a two-mile radius of the property. The hotel was designed to accommodate existing demand for lodging, as well as anticipated growth in the area.

“This hotel will now capture the traditional Marriott hotel customer seeking a true, ground-up Marriott select service hotel brand downtown. It will provide a quality offering so that guests do not have to travel outside of downtown to satisfy their lodging needs,” said Equis Hotels Chief Executive Officer and Founder Michael Mullenix. “Our new Fairfield by Marriott hotel will not only serve the existing hotel demand generators in the city, but it will definitely accommodate the exciting growth now taking place in the City of St. Louis, including the new $600 million Saint Louis University hospital project and the new $1.6 billion National Geo-Spatial Intelligence or NGA headquarters campus currently under construction just a mile north of our site.”

