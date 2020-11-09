KAI Design Expands with Addition of Three Architectural Associates in St. Louis and Dallas-Fort Worth Offices

KAI is proud to announce the expansion of its Design group with the hiring of Architectural Associates Amanda Sullivan in its St. Louis office and Moriah Sims and Jeremy Sims in its Dallas-Fort Worth office.

As Architectural Associates, each will work on all phases of project design, from conceptual/schematic design through the construction documents.

Amanda Sullivan, NCARB as Architectural Associate

Amanda Sullivan

Sullivan has nearly 15 years of design industry experience, having previously worked as an Architectural Designer/Project Manager/BIM Manager for Fox Architects and as an Architectural Production Intern at Hospital Designers, Inc., both located in St. Louis. She also worked as a Freelance Designer for Eco Abet in Kansas City, Missouri and as an Architectural Designer/Job Captain/Project Manager for HTK Architects in Overland Park, Kansas.

She has a Bachelor of Architecture from Kansas State University, where she also studied abroad at Czech Technical University in Prague, Czech Republic for a semester.

She is a founding board member and secretary of Kairos Academies, an independent public charter school in St. Louis and is also a volunteer for the St. Louis Cardinals 4 A Greener Game, a program dedicated to recycling consumable materials and reducing waste throughout Cardinals’ operations. Sullivan is a member of NCARB, STL Women in Architecture Forum, Young Architects Forum St. Louis, and the Saint Louis Revit User Group.

In her spare time, she enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling and reading. Last year she purchased a Tudor Revival style home in South St. Louis City which she shares with her two cats and many house plants.

Moriah Sims, Assoc. AIA as Architectural Associate

Moriah Sims has a Bachelor of Science in Architecture from Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) where she was awarded the Dean’s Hallmark from the School of Architecture. She also has a Master of Science in Architecture from Texas A&M University (TAMU).

Moriah Sims

Prior to KAI, she worked as an Architecture Teacher’s Assistant at TAMU and as a Group Fitness Instructor at PVAMU. Sims also reigned as Miss Prairie View A&M University 2017-18 where her platform focused on homelessness awareness.

She is an associate member of the American Institute of Architects and the AIA Houston’s Kids + Architecture committee, an educational group dedicated to teaching architecture and design to Houston area middle school students.

When not working, she enjoys reading, gardening, cooking, traveling and decorating. She and husband Jeremy Sims, also an Architectural Associate at KAI, live in Irving, Texas.

Jeremy Sims, Assoc. AIA as Architectural Associate

Jeremy Sims has a Bachelor of Science in Architecture from Prairie View A&M University and a Master of Science in Architecture from Texas A&M University.

Jeremy Sims

He completed an internship at Alliance Architects in Richardson, Texas where he shadowed highly skilled architects to gain exposure to the work environment and develop his architectural skill sets. He also served as an Architectural/Resident Assistant at WREM Literacy, Inc. in Prairie View, Texas where he gained American Sign Language proficiency while holding the position as President of the American Sign Language Honor Society.

He is an associate member of the American Institute of Architects and served as Special Events Coordinator for Panthers with a Purpose, a PVAMU School of Architecture-led community service organization. He also served as Secretary of the Associated General Contractors of America PVAMU chapter.

Prior to KAI, Sims worked as a Front-End Supervisor for the TJX Companies in the Bryan/College Station, Texas area.

When not working, he enjoys furniture and clothing design, sports and photography. He lives in Irving, Texas with his wife, Moriah Sims, also an Architectural Associate at KAI.

About KAI Enterprises

KAI Enterprises is a national design and build firm providing delivery-oriented building solutions with a diverse portfolio of experience, in-house multi-discipline professionals, and expertise in both design and construction delivery. Founded in 1980, KAI has grown into one of the largest minority-owned firms in the AEC industry. To learn more about KAI, visit www.kai-db.com.