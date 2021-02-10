KAI Engineering Hires Peter McDonnell as Mechanical Engineering Group Leader

KAI Engineering is proud to announce the hiring of Peter McDonnell, PE, LEED AP BD+C as Mechanical Engineering Group Leader.

McDonnell, who has 37 years of industry experience, is responsible for lead mechanical engineering project design, work planning and staff development in KAI’s St. Louis office. He will also provide project oversight of projects led from the St. Louis office, in addition to supporting quality control within the mechanical engineering department.

His background experience includes 17 years as Principal and Sr. Engineer with McClure Engineering in St. Louis, as well as over 10 years in Orlando, Florida as a Principal and Sr. Engineer for TLC Engineering and Sr. Mechanical Engineer for GRG Vanderweil Engineers. He also previously worked as a Mechanical Engineer in Richmond, Virginia; New York and Boston.

“Peter is a strong leader and dedicated Mechanical Engineer. His career has taken him across the country where he has amassed a bounty of engineering and management expertise,” said KAI Managing Partner Brad Simmons, FAIA. “He is a valued addition to our engineering team.”

McDonnell has a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York. He is a member of ASHRAE, serving on the ASHRAE Technical Committee 9.8 (large building air-conditioning applications) and ASHRAE Technical Committee 5.6 (control of fire and smoke). He is also a USGBC LEED Accredited Professional BD+C and a licensed Professional Engineer in California, Florida and Missouri.

Outside of work, he enjoys spending time with his wife and two sons and cycling. To date, he has cycled in 23 states and four countries.

