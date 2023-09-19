KAI Enterprises Hires Tracy Barlow as Vice President of 360 Construction Services

KAI Enterprises proudly announces the hiring of Tracy Barlow, PMP, NICET-L2, as Vice President of its construction management division, 360 Construction Services (360 CS) at its Atlanta office.

With more than 37 years of industry experience, Barlow is a results-orientated and highly accomplished program director and management professional with a specific focus on developing and managing large programs in multiple vertical markets, including transit/aviation/rail, healthcare, municipal capital, K-12, higher education and municipal water/wastewater/sewer.

In his new role, Barlow will oversee 360 CS operations in Atlanta as well as St. Louis and Dallas-Fort Worth. Working with internal and external stakeholders, Barlow will help to fulfill KAI’s vison, policies and overall goals.

“Tracy specializes in developing corporate protocols and implementing strategies to produce successful construction programs. He also possesses a rare quality that enables him to work as a hands-on manager, effective in both program and project management functions, as well as mentoring to individuals and teams to mitigate complex issues,” said KAI 360 CS President Bruce Wood, PE. “We are excited to add Tracy to our 360 CS team.”

Career projects have included two new wastewater treatment plants in Nassau, Bahamas; municipal water/wastewater programs for the City of Atlanta, District of Columbia and City of Pittsburg; and work with the Dallas Rapid Transit Authority (DART) and the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA). He also currently manages a master services agreement with Rice Capital Access for the Department of Education to provide construction oversight services for Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Prior to 360 CS, Barlow was Vice President of Program and Construction Management Services at H. J. Russell & Company for seven years where he played an integral role in developing its New York market. He also had a long, successful career at URS (acquired by AECOM in 2014) where he held several positions and managed different programs throughout the country.

He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Aviation Systems Technologies from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University and a Bachelor of Applied Science in Business Management, Marketing and Related Support Services from Park University. He is a member of the Construction Management Association of America (CMAA) and the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC).

In his spare time, he volunteers with Elks Aidmore, Inc., Boy Scouts of America, Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and Big Brothers and Big Sisters. He is also a member of 100 Black Men of DeKalb County. He and his wife Precious have a son and two daughters, and he enjoys golfing, cycling, fishing and watching movies and sports as hobbies.

KAI Enterprises is a national design and build firm providing delivery-oriented building solutions with a diverse portfolio of experience, in-house multi-discipline professionals, and expertise in both design and construction delivery. Founded in 1980, KAI has grown into one of the largest minority-owned firms in the AEC industry. For more than 40 years, KAI has been instrumental in transforming communities through its expertise in residential, commercial, K-12, higher education, healthcare, science and technology, aviation, mobility, sports and entertainment, government, water and community-focused projects. KAI Enterprises is comprised of four distinct business units—KAI Design, KAI Engineering, KAI Build and KAI 360 Construction Services. To learn more about KAI, visit www.kai-db.com.