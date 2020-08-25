KAI Enterprises President Darren L. James Appointed to Texas Board of Architectural Examiners

KAI Enterprises President Darren L. James, FAIA has been appointed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott to the Texas Board of Architectural Examiners (TBAE). The nine-member Board governs a multi-profession regulatory agency that oversees the examination, registration and professional regulation of architects, interior designers and landscape architects.

James, who will serve on the Board through Jan. 31, 2025, expressed his gratitude when accepting the Governor’s appointment. “I am humbled to have received Governor Abbott’s appointment to join the TBAE board, and I am excited and proud to serve,” said James.

He currently serves as President of Fair Park First, the non-profit tasked with managing historic Fair Park in Dallas and has also been elected Chair of the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, he serves on the Board of Directors for the Dallas Citizen’s Council, The Real Estate Council, Lone Star Investment Advisors and Trinity Park Conservancy.

“KAI is extremely proud of Darren’s appointment to the TBAE board,” said KAI Managing Partner Brad Simmons, FAIA. “This latest recognition is just another example of Darren’s leadership and commitment to the architectural profession. He has shown steadfast dedication to the profession, the industry and our communities for three decades. It’s not at all surprising that Darren would once again be tapped for a critical leadership role. His partners, colleagues and many friends know he brings passion, energy and thoughtful insight to everything he does. The TBAE board will discover great benefit in his participation—and we know he will do a terrific job on behalf of his fellow design professionals in Texas.

James has a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Kansas and is a Fellow of the American Institute of Architects, one of the highest honors bestowed on architects for their contributions to architecture and the community.

About KAI Enterprises

KAI Enterprises is a national design and build firm providing delivery-oriented building solutions with a diverse portfolio of experience, in-house multi-discipline professionals, and expertise in both design and construction delivery. Founded in 1980, KAI has grown into one of the largest minority-owned firms in the AEC industry. For 40 years, KAI has been instrumental in transforming communities through its expertise in residential, commercial, K-12, higher education, healthcare, science and technology, aviation, mobility, sports and entertainment, government, water and community-focused projects. KAI Enterprises is comprised of four distinct business units—KAI Design, KAI Engineering, KAI Build and KAI 360 Construction Services. To learn more about KAI, visit www.kai-db.com.