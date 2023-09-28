KAI Enterprises Promotes Gyasi Haynes to Vice President of KAI Build

KAI Enterprises proudly announces the promotion of Gyasi Haynes to Vice President of its construction division, KAI Build. Haynes joined KAI in June 2021 as Director of Project Management.

Haynes’ career consists of more than 20 years of construction industry experience. In his new role as Vice President, Haynes will take on a wide range of responsibilities, including working closely with the project management teams to promote safety, quality and client satisfaction. Additionally, he will be involved in managing the business operations, including assisting with budgeting, staffing and profit and loss.

“Gyasi’s promotion not only recognizes his dedication and work ethic, but it also underscores our commitment to succession planning and fostering leadership from within,” said KAI Build President Bruce Wood, PE. “His contributions to KAI go far beyond the technical aspects of his work. Gyasi works to promote and live out our core values and create an environment of respect, empathy and collaboration.”

At KAI, Haynes has led the Build team on numerous construction projects including its work with Target and its dozens of store remodels across the Midwest.

“At KAI, our core values breathe life into community transformation. As a third-generation construction professional, I’ve readied myself for advocacy and trusted advisory roles. Our goal is to foster a community-valuing team that takes care of and protects our customers, reinforcing accountability and accessibility,” said Haynes. “With faith as our guide, we steward resources, meld diverse minds, and cherish giving back.”

Haynes has a Bachelor of Science in Business and Project Management from University of Phoenix and an Associate of Science in Engineering Technology from Gwinnett Technical College.

Outside of KAI, Haynes volunteers as an Executive Board Member for Annie Malone Children & Family Services, a long-standing local St. Louis social service agency dedicated to improving the quality of life for the community by providing social services, educational programs and advocacy. He serves on the board for the ACE Mentor Program of St. Louis, an organization supporting St. Louis area high school students in their exploration of potential careers in architecture, engineering, and construction, and is also the President of Building Futures St. Louis, a group focused on supplementing the education of underserved students in the St. Louis metropolitan area. Haynes and his wife have two children and he enjoys snowboarding, running, traveling and reading books.

