KAI Enterprises Promotes Larry Pijut to Vice President of Architecture & Engineering Operations

KAI Enterprises proudly announces the promotion of Larry Pijut, AIA of Glen Carbon, Illinois as Vice President of Architecture & Engineering Operations. Pijut was hired in early 2020 as KAI’s Director of Projects, but has recently shifted to the role of Vice President of Architecture and Engineering Operations.

As Vice President of Architecture & Engineering Operations, Pijut is responsible for the day-to-day organizational activities of the architectural and engineering business in the multi-office KAI Design operation, including operation hubs located in Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth and St. Louis. He will oversee staffing, team constituency, technical quality, scheduling, business metrics and overall project delivery. In addition, he will directly supervise the project management team, ensuring the highest level of successful project performance and customer satisfaction.

“KAI is exceptionally pleased to have Larry join our architecture and engineering design business. Larry brings over three decades of management experience to his new role. He is an exceptionally well-balanced architect with terrific technical knowledge, a high level of industry expertise in project management systems and procedures, as well as an enthusiastic drive for quality and constructability—all supporting design excellence,” said KAI Enterprises Managing Partner Brad Simmons, FAIA. “Having known and previously worked with Larry, his commitment to customers and to the people in our organization is simply outstanding. I look forward to our collaboration and partnership once again.”

Pijut has 38 years of industry experience, having previously worked as a Senior Project Architect at HOK in St. Louis; Vice President – Design at The Korte Company in Highland, Illinois; Facilities Group Manager at Benham Companies in Sunset Hills, Missouri; and Director of Construction Services at Jacobs in St. Louis.

Pijut earned his bachelor’s degree in Architecture and a master’s degree in Construction Management from Washington University in St. Louis. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects, International Code Council and Construction Specifications Institute.

Pijut is married to wife Gail, and they have a daughter and two sons. When not working, Pijut enjoys bass fishing and hunting.

KAI Enterprises is a national design and build firm providing delivery-oriented building solutions with a diverse portfolio of experience, in-house multi-discipline professionals, and expertise in both design and construction delivery. To learn more about KAI, visit www.kai-db.com.