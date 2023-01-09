KAI Hires Andrew Kerr-Grant as Senior Project Architect

KAI is pleased to share the hiring of Andrew Kerr-Grant, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP BD+C as its newest Senior Project Architect at its St. Louis office.

Kerr-Grant boasts more than 30 years of experience as a Senior Project Architect and Project Manager. He has served as the lead architect for the design, documentation, and implementation of projects for higher education, K-12 schools, government, research and development, commercial, corporate, and industrial facilities. His projects have ranged in scope from an $87 million Armed Forces Readiness Center to small repair and renovation projects and everything in between.

His experience includes programmatic design, preparing construction documentation drawings and specifications, as well as construction administration service projects incorporating ATFP requirements, LEED Certification and BIM (Revit) technology.

“Andrew joining KAI has been another amazing boost to our talented KAI Design team of architecture and interiors professionals,” said KAI Managing Partner Brad Simmons, FAIA. “His extensive experience as a knowledgeable and proven senior architect and project manager brings our clients and design teams a steady presence to guide and deliver outstanding projects. Andrew’s industry capabilities span a wide range of clients, project types and geographies. His flexibility and collaborative nature have already been a perfect fit at KAI.”

Prior to KAI, Kerr-Grant was a Senior Architect/Project Manager for St. Louis-based Etegra, Inc.; a Senior Project Architect for Core States Group; and a Senior Project Architect/Project Manager/Architectural Group Manager for Benham, A Haskell Company.

Originally from Australia, he earned his Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Melbourne. He also has continuing education from both St. Louis Community College and Harvard Graduate School of Design. He is a Registered Architect in Missouri, Illinois, Minnesota, and the District of Columbia and has professional registrations from the National Council Architect Registration Board (NCARB), U.S. Green Build Council (USGBC, LEED AP BD+C) and the Project Management Institute (PMP).

Kerr-Grant also serves on the AIA St. Louis Design Awards and Events Planning committees and is a member of the St. Louis Revit Users Group.

He resides in Webster Groves with his wife Mary and children Ravenna, Annelise and Cameron.

