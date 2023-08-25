KAI Promotes Derwin Broughton to Vice President

KAI proudly announces the promotion of Derwin Broughton, AIA, NOMA, NCARB, WELL AP to Vice President.

Broughton is a Vice President and Principal for KAI where he is accountable for business development and client relations for each of the firm’s business units: Design, Engineering, Build, and 360 Construction Services. Prior to taking on this role, he served as the Deputy Director of Architecture managing KAI’s architecture divisions in Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio, Texas.

“For more than two decades, Broughton has focused on outcome-based architecture and transforming communities through design solutions that integrate the unique voices of project stakeholders. His work transcends multiple markets, including municipal, civic, K-12, higher education, healthcare and transit,” said KAI President Darren L. James, FAIA. “With each project, he seeks to raise awareness for the underserved, bringing equitable design and opportunities to those who are often overlooked.”

Broughton is a citizen architect and community advocate who actively provides leadership on civic boards and with community and architectural organizations to advocate for the betterment of society. He has served on numerous boards and commissions in several North Texas municipalities. These roles have spanned from serving as a committee member to leading as the Vice President of Economic Development and chairing the Board of Adjustments. Derwin’s community involvement transcends demographics, boundaries and factions to include leadership and board positions for a variety of non-profits.

“KAI is proactively assembling the next generation of company leaders and building that leadership team takes talent, time, and proven performance. Derwin’s promotion acknowledges the consistent client, project, and firm leadership he has routinely shown for two decades,” said KAI Managing Partner Brad Simmons, FAIA. “His community-based leadership approach is well aligned with KAI’s mission of Transforming Communities, and he embodies the very best characteristics of a model citizen-architect. This new role firmly establishes Derwin in a significant leadership position for the company’s next growth evolution.”

Professionally, Broughton has served in various leadership roles with AIA Dallas including chairing the Young Architects Forum and serving on its board as Director of Advocacy. His commitment to the advancement of the profession and strategic priorities of the Texas Society of Architects afforded him the privilege of serving as Vice President of Advocacy and current President-elect. Derwin is also a past president of the Dallas Chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architects (NOMA).

Derwin was recognized nationally with the AIA Young Architects Award and locally as a Dallas Business Journal 40 Under 40 and through the Texas and Louisiana Engineering News-Record’s 20 Under 40 program for his work in the profession and community. He is a published author and sought-after speaker, regularly contributing to articles in industry publications such as Learning By Design magazine and speaking about architecture’s role in community advocacy and transformation.

A native of South Carolina and graduate of Clemson University, he is married to his college sweetheart Michele. They have two children and reside in Duncanville, Texas.

KAI Enterprises is a national design and build firm providing delivery-oriented building solutions with a diverse portfolio of experience, in-house multi-discipline professionals, and expertise in both design and construction delivery. Founded in 1980, KAI has grown into one of the largest minority-owned firms in the AEC industry. For more than 40 years, KAI has been instrumental in transforming communities through its expertise in residential, commercial, K-12, higher education, healthcare, science and technology, aviation, mobility, sports and entertainment, government, water and community-focused projects. KAI Enterprises is comprised of four distinct business units—KAI Design, KAI Engineering, KAI Build and KAI 360 Construction Services. To learn more about KAI, visit www.kai-db.com.