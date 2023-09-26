Kaskaskia Regional Port District Receives EDA Grant

By KERRY SMITH, EDITOR, ST. LOUIS CONSTRUCTION NEWS AND REVIEW MAGAZINE

Kaskaskia Regional Port District in Red Bud, Ill. learned this week it will receive a $1.7 million Economic Development Administration grant as part of the U.S. Dept. of Commerce’s investment in Illinois-based infrastructure improvements needed to support current and future business needs and workforce development in the clean energy sector.

The Kaskaskia EDA grant is part of a total $2.5 million that the Dept. of Commerce is investing in the state of Illinois.

Kaskaskia Regional Port District’s funding will go toward construction of a new laydown space at its KRPD 2 Terminal that will support the movement of equipment and supplies of current industrial park tenants while allowing for future growth.

The project will be matched with $1.2 million in state funds. It is expected to create 50 jobs and generate $20 million in private investment.

In June, KRPD received an $8 million Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act federal grant for two-phase construction project that (with matching state funds of $8 million) will enable the port to double its current capacity to 2 million tons annually. Phase one of the project, which begins in December, consists of a second rail loop to allow products to move in both directions at the same time. Phase two includes construction of a new railyard near the terminal and nearly six miles of upgraded rail track.