Ken Fender Receives ASCC Member Owner/Executive Safety Award for 2020

The Safety and Rick Management Council (SRMC) of the American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC), St. Louis, is pleases to announce that Ken Fender, Senior Vice President, Baker Concrete Construction, Washington D.C., received the ASCC Member Owner/Executive Safety Award for 2020, presented September 23 at the association’s Annual Conference. The purpose is to annually recognize one owner/executive of a contractor member company who displays a clear focus and passion for safety and provides the leadership that creates a best-in-class safety culture.

In their nomination, Fender’s co-workers had this to say: “He believes that absolutely no injury is acceptable to himself or his co-workers. He challenges all Baker D.C. employees, management and craft, to increase awareness of safety at home and work.

“In 2018 Fender promoted an operational excellence initiative to improve SSQP (Safety, Speed, Quality & Production). Collectively Baker supervisors underwent 8,000+ hours of safety training and immediately put that knowledge to use. Leaders became more visible and engaged in projects. The total of recordable injuries decreased by 57% and the Recordable Incident Rate decreased by 55+%, while Baker D.C. experienced record revenue and profit.”

The Safety and Rick Management Council (SRMC) is a specialty council dedicated to making ASCC contractors the safest in the industry. The Council board consists of safety and insurance professionals from all aspects of the concrete contracting industry. The group meets three time a year and spends countless additional hours overseeing safety matters for the organization. Council activities include publication development, review and monitoring of ASCC events and materials for safety compliance, member education, a safety awards program, and a safety/insurance hotline.

The ASCC is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the capabilities of those who build with concrete and to providing them a unified voice in the construction industry.

