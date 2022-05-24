Keystone Construction Company begins 53,000 sf. Expansion of MiTek’s Fountain Lakes Manufacturing Facility

General contractor Keystone Construction Company has begun work on a $6 million, 53,000-square-foot expansion of MiTek’s Fountain Lakes manufacturing facility in St. Charles, Missouri. The design/build project will expand MiTek’s operations and ability to meet the growing demand for automation in the building construction industry; create a more efficient, higher-quality production area for workers; and add a safe room built to FEMA and ICC standards to withstand building collapse during natural disasters. The project is scheduled to complete late Fall 2022. The architect is Gray Design Group. Civil & Environmental Consultants, Inc. is the civil engineer and KPFF Consulting Engineers is the structural engineer.

Construction of the addition is on a fast track while the 177,000-square-foot facility is fully operational. To avoid disruption of manufacturing operations, Keystone is removing the entire end of the building and adding a temporary divider wall. Precise coordination between all the trades and work on weekends and evenings is required to secure all the electrical, mechanical, air compression, plumbing and fire protection equipment in that space.

Three sets of permanent bridge cranes will be used to support the walls of the expansion. Keystone is reducing the construction time by approximately four weeks by developing a method to plate the tilt- up walls so that all the exterior finish work can begin before the steel and roof are installed.

This is the third project that MiTek has contracted Keystone as the design/build general contractor. The firm built MiTek’s 100,000 square-foot corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri in 2016 and the company’s 380,000-square-foot stamping plant in Hazelwood, Missouri in 2019.

MiTek is a platform innovator and enabler that exists to transform the building industry with better building solutions. In 1955, MiTek transformed residential construction with the invention of the Gang-Nail plate, providing an affordable and scalable way to manufacture wood trusses. Today, MiTek delivers software, services, engineered products, and automated solutions that enable the building industry to improve efficiencies by optimizing the balance between off-site and on-site. With nearly 5,600 team members worldwide, MiTek collaborates across the building industry to enable and accelerate transformational breakthroughs in design and construction to transform the way the industry designs, makes, and builds. As a Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A, NYSE: BRK-B) company since 2001, MiTek has a record of continuous growth and innovation. Learn more at www.mii.com.

Keystone Construction Company is a St. Louis-based general contractor with expertise in design/build projects for office, retail, industrial and healthcare clients. For nearly 35 years, Keystone projects have reflected the company’s commitment to superior architecture and design, quality materials and craftsmanship that stand the test of time. The general contractor has received numerous design and construction awards, including Building St. Louis awards in 2017, 2019 and 2021; Project 64 West Excellence in Community Development Award; and Excellence in Design Award from American Builders Company and Nucor. Harvard University chose Keystone’s unique process for a course study called “How to do Design/Build Right.” For more information, visit https://keystone-stl.com.

