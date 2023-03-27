Keystone Construction Company Begins Construction of 40,000-SF Mixed-Use Building in Chesterfield Valley

Design-build contractor Keystone Construction Company has kicked off construction on a new $6 million mixed-use building in Chesterfield Valley’s Spirit Valley Business Park. The building will feature 40,000 square feet of flexible space, which can be divided between one to four tenants, and accommodates a wide range of uses from warehouse, office, manufacturing, showroom and more. Keystone is serving as the design-build contractor for the building core and shell. The architect is Dial Architects.

Located at 675 Spirit Valley West Drive, the timeless, industrial design of the building allows for future custom buildout depending on the tenant and use. The building will be constructed of tilt-up concrete panels with a steel structure. Features include four separate entrances, a ramped drive-in, overhead dock doors, a 142-foot truck court, 24- to 27-foot floor to ceiling height and large windows to provide ample natural light. The project is anticipated to be completed and will be ready for tenant build-out this June.

Positioned across from the St. Louis Premium Outlets and next to the Spirit of St. Louis Airport, Spirit Valley Business Park provides convenient access to both St. Louis and St. Charles counties. Keystone built the infrastructure for the 50-acre site in 2008 and has constructed 10 buildings thus far in the first phase of the business park.

Current businesses include robotic and engineering firms, contractors and healthcare suppliers, including Vermeer Midwest, Neff Power, Oaktree Products, Chesterfield Fence & Deck, Fresh Air Heating & Cooling and BELFOR Property Restoration, St. Louis Auto Detail and Thompson Price.

Keystone Construction Company is a St. Louis-based general contractor with expertise in design/build projects for office, retail, industrial and healthcare clients. For nearly 35 years, Keystone projects have reflected the company’s commitment to superior architecture and design, quality materials and craftsmanship that stand the test of time. The general contractor has received numerous design and construction awards, including Building St. Louis awards in 2017, 2019 and 2021; Project 64 West Excellence in Community Development Award; and Excellence in Design Award from American Builders Company and Nucor. Harvard University chose Keystone’s unique process for a course study called “How to do Design/Build Right.” For more information, visit https://keystone-stl.com.