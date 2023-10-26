Keystone Construction Company Begins Construction of Tubular USA Headquarters and Phase Two of Spirit Valley Business Park in Chesterfield Valley

Keystone Construction Company has begun construction of the 131,000-square-foot headquarters and manufacturing facility for Tubular USA, one of the largest suppliers of in-line galvanized pipe and tubing in the United States. The project is located within Phase Two of Spirit Valley Business Park in Chesterfield Valley where Keystone recently began construction of the infrastructure to support multiple future buildings. The facility will replace Tubular’s two existing buildings in Weldon Spring, Missouri. It will feature offices, a steel fabrication manufacturing facility, warehouse space and room for future growth.

Tubular’s steel products are integrated into the architectural design to represent the brand. The architect is Gray Design Group. Engineering is being provided by Stock & Associates Consulting Engineers, Inc and Knapp Engineering. Construction is scheduled to be completed by June 2024.

Keystone built the infrastructure for the first phase of the 50-acre Spirit Valley Business Park in 2008 and has constructed 11 buildings within the business park. Work at Phase Two started earlier this month and includes mass grading, new streets and infrastructure for sewer, water, electric and gas. It will be completed in December. Positioned across from the St. Louis Premium Outlets and next to the Spirit of St. Louis Airport, Spirit Valley Business Park provides convenient access to both St. Louis and St. Charles counties.

Currently, Keystone is completing a $6 million mixed-use building at 675 Spirit Valley West Drive within the Spirit Valley Business Park. The building features 40,000 square feet of flexible space, which can be divided between one to four tenants, and accommodates a wide range of uses from warehouse, office, manufacturing, showroom and more. Keystone was the design-build contractor for the building core and shell and is now completing build-out of its own new headquarters. Keystone will relocate to the building by the end of this year. The architect was Dial Architects.

Current tenants of the first phase of Spirit Valley Business Park include robotic and engineering firms, contractors and healthcare suppliers, including Vermeer Midwest, Neff Power, Oaktree Products, Chesterfield Fence & Deck, Fresh Air Heating & Cooling and BELFOR Property Restoration, St. Louis Auto Detail and Thompson Price.

Keystone Construction Company is a St. Louis-based general contractor with expertise in design/build projects for office, retail, industrial and healthcare clients. For over 36 years, Keystone projects have reflected the company’s commitment to superior architecture and design, quality materials and craftsmanship that stand the test of time. The general contractor has received numerous design and construction awards, including Building St. Louis awards in 2017, 2019 and 2021; Project 64 West Excellence in Community Development Award; and Excellence in Design Award from American Builders Company and Nucor. Harvard University chose Keystone’s unique process for a course study called “How to do Design/Build Right.” For more information, visit https://keystone-stl.com.