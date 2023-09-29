Keystone Construction Company Begins Construction on SourceOne Solutions, LLC headquarters in O’Fallon, Missouri

Design-build contractor Keystone Construction Company has begun construction on the new $5 million corporate headquarters for SourceOne Solutions, LLC, which produces design, construction, maintenance and renovation of commercial lighting solutions. The 37,500 square-foot building, which is being constructed on a 6.45-acre site in O’Fallon, Missouri at 6800 Keaton Corporate Parkway, is scheduled to complete Fall 2024. The architect is Gray Design Group. The engineers are Knapp Engineering and Civil & Environmental Consultants.

The tilt-up, glass-in aluminum frame building is designed and will be constructed to allow for multiple expansions in the future. In addition to warehousing and manufacturing space, the facility will feature 6,500 square feet of office space boasting a covered entry and patio, executive offices, state-of-the-art training and conference rooms, spacious open workstations and a cafe.

“It is always an honor when a company that understands the demands of construction as a colleague in the construction industry trusts Keystone with building the headquarters for their operations,” said Bill Hardie.

Construction industry clients of Keystone Construction have included Paragon Certified Restoration, Fresh Air Heating & Cooling and multiple builds for Chesterfield Fence & Deck, McBride & Son Homes and MiTek Inc.

SourceOne Solutions is one of several projects Keystone Construction is working on in St. Charles County. The general contractor is currently building the National Wood Flooring Association Headquarters in the Missouri Research Park and a 20,000-square-foot speculative building in O’Fallon, Missouri.

Keystone Construction Company is a St. Louis-based general contractor with expertise in design/build projects for office, retail, industrial and healthcare clients. For over 36 years, Keystone projects have reflected the company’s commitment to superior architecture and design, quality materials and craftsmanship that stand the test of time. The general contractor has received numerous design and construction awards, including Building St. Louis awards in 2017, 2019 and 2021; Project 64 West Excellence in Community Development Award; and Excellence in Design Award from American Builders Company and Nucor. Harvard University chose Keystone’s unique process for a course study called “How to do Design/Build Right.” For more information, visit https://keystone-stl.com.