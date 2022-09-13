Keystone Construction Company begins Phase II of construction at The District of St. Louis with The Hub

Keystone Construction Company has kicked off the next phase of development with The Staenberg Group at The District of St. Louis with the new $4 million outdoor entertainment space: The Hub. Slated for completion by Spring 2023, The Hub will serve as the heart of The District, what will soon be St. Louis’s most unique, end-to-end entertainment experience destination. The Hub will further instill the Play. Eat. Rock. mantra of the development as a place where families and friends gather, host events, watch sporting events, movies, live performances and more. Located in Chesterfield, MO off of Interstate 64 The District will be the premier destination in the St. Louis area for live music, unique retail concepts, exceptional food and drink, and action-packed attractions in one walkable location.

Referred to as the heartbeat of The District, The Hub will offer a gorgeous outdoor space that includes an eye-catching pavilion with a large LED screen, a sophisticated sound and lighting system and a stage for performances. The elevated stage and synthetic turf field will be encircled by iconic sit-down restaurants with patios, a brewery and social hall as well as a beer garden. The developer is The Staenberg Group. The architects are HDA Architects and O’Toole Design Associates.

Keystone previously built two other destinations within The District, Main Event and The Factory. Main Event is a 50,000-square-foot indoor entertainment center which includes 22 lanes of state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, gravity ropes and hundreds of arcade and virtual reality games.

The Factory is an indoor concert venue with capacity for 3,400 people that features unique, movable partitions to create a range of seating configurations. It was the first performance venue to be built from the ground up in the Midwest in more than twenty years.The design-build firm won the St. Louis Concrete Council’s 2021 Quality Concrete Award for the 52,000-square foot, tilt-up building consists of more than 50,000 square feet of interior concrete slabs and more than 40,000 square feet of concrete tilt-up wall panels. In total, 6,346 cubic yards of concrete and more than 300,000 pounds of rebar were used in nearly every structural application possible. The project also was recognized by Commercial Construction and Renovation Magazine in their 2022 Project Profile Awards.

The next phase of The District development project will include additional unique retail shops, event spaces, fitness options, beauty services and cigar lounge as well as a 40,000-square-foot pickleball-themed space that features both indoor and outdoor courts, yard games and concession areas. For leasing inquires you can reach out to Emily Ackley with The Staenberg Group at eackley@tsgproperties.com or 314-513-1478.

ABOUT KEYSTONE CONSTRUCTION

Keystone Construction Company is a St. Louis-based general contractor with expertise in design/build projects for office, retail, industrial and healthcare clients. For nearly 35 years, Keystone projects have reflected the company’s commitment to superior architecture and design, quality materials and craftsmanship that stand the test of time. The general contractor has received numerous design and construction awards, including Building St. Louis awards in 2017, 2019 and 2021; Project 64 West Excellence in Community Development Award; and Excellence in Design Award from American Builders Company and Nucor. Harvard University chose Keystone’s unique process for a course study called “How to do Design/Build Right.” For more information, visit https://keystone-stl.com.

