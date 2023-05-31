Keystone Construction Company Completes Construction of $4 Million Outdoor Entertainment Space at The District of St. Louis

Keystone Construction Company has completed the next phase of development at The District of St. Louis with the Hub Stl, a $4 million state-of-the-art outdoor entertainment space where families and friends gather, host events, watch sporting events, movies, live performances and more. Located in Chesterfield, MO at Boones Crossing, The District is a premier St. Louis-area destination for live music, food and drink as well as unique retail concepts in one walkable location. Referred to as the heartbeat of The District, the Hub Stl instills the District Beyond Fun mantra of the development. Keystone was the design/build general contractor. The developer of The District is The Staenberg Group. HDA Architects and O’Toole Design Associates served as the architects.

Construction began last fall with the demolition of the Polo Building located in the center of The District to create space for the Hub Stl. As part of the project, Keystone constructed a 70-foot by 21-foot elevated performance stage with a synthetic turf field viewing area with capacity for 400 people. A large LED screen and sophisticated sound and lighting system will be installed later this summer. This performance area will be encircled by iconic, local sit-down restaurants with dining patios, a brewery and social hall as well as a beer garden. Anticipated to open later this summer is 4 Hands Brewing Company, which will occupy the anchor space with a 10,000-square-foot taproom. Hi-Pointe Drive-In, as the brewery’s culinary partner, will operate a fast-casual dining offshoot within the space.

Keystone previously built two other anchor destinations within The District — Main Event and The Factory. Main Event is a 50,000-square-foot indoor entertainment center which includes 22 lanes of state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, gravity ropes and hundreds of arcade and virtual reality games. The Factory is a 52,000-square-foot indoor concert venue that features unique, movable partitions to create a range of seating configurations for up to 3,400 people. It was the first performance venue to be built from the ground up in the Midwest in more than twenty years.

The next phase of The District development project will include additional unique retail shops, event spaces, fitness options, beauty services and cigar lounge. Michael Staenberg’s vision for the District came alive on Mother’s Day watching the community gather in one place and preview the Hub Stl for the Chesterfield Mother’s Day 5k. More than 800 runners participated in the 5k. Proceeds from the race were donated to support the ALS Association – The St. Louis Regional Chapter, which provides free programs and services to support families affected by ALS. Spectators and runners played a variety of games as well as enjoyed music from Moon Valley Band and beverages from 4 Hands Brewing Company.

Keystone Construction Company is a St. Louis-based general contractor with expertise in design/build projects for office, retail, industrial and healthcare clients. For nearly 35 years, Keystone projects have reflected the company’s commitment to superior architecture and design, quality materials and craftsmanship that stand the test of time. The general contractor has received numerous design and construction awards, including Building St. Louis awards in 2017, 2019 and 2021; Project 64 West Excellence in Community Development Award; and Excellence in Design Award from American Builders Company and Nucor. Harvard University chose Keystone’s unique process for a course study called “How to do Design/Build Right.” For more information, visit https://keystone-stl.com.