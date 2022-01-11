Keystone Construction Company Receives 2021 Quality Concrete Award for The Factory Entertainment Venue

Keystone Construction Company has received the St. Louis Concrete Council’s 2021 Quality Concrete Award for work at The Factory entertainment venue in Chesterfield, MO. The first performance venue to be built from the ground up in the Midwest in over twenty years, the 52,000-square foot, tilt-up building was constructed using more than 50,000 square feet of interior slabs and more than 40,000 square feet of concrete tilt-up wall panels. In total, 6,346 cubic yards of concrete and more than 300,000 pounds of rebar were used in nearly every structural application possible. The developer was The Staenberg Group. The concrete subcontractor was Fenix Construction Company.

“The Factory is a great example of how tilt-up can be used to provide a high quality, low maintenance product with a modern aesthetic that is built to last,” said Bill Hardie, president of Keystone Construction Company. “It was an honor to work on this complex project and to bring a unique, live entertainment destination to St. Louis.”

The multi-tier facility, which opened last summer, features a large center stage, open general assembly and a second-floor balcony with an open area and seating. Due to multiple elevations within the space, the tilt-up panels were all formed and poured on casting slabs. Concrete for the mezzanine areas was pumped from inside the building. The primary project challenge involved tracking the up to 100-ton, 60-foot-high panels from the casting slabs. A 440-ton crawler crane was used to erect the panels.

The Factory is an anchor in the redevelopment of an outlet mall on the north side of Highway 40 in Chesterfield into The District at Chesterfield entertainment complex. The venue has capacity for 3,400 guests and features unique, movable partitions that create a range of seating configurations. The industrial style of The Factory is reminiscent of old manufacturing spaces with finishes including weathered wood, open metal work stairs, exposed brick and stone, industrial lighting fixtures and polished concrete.

Keystone Construction Company is a St. Louis-based general contractor with expertise in design/build projects for office, retail, industrial and healthcare clients. For nearly 35 years, Keystone projects have reflected the company’s commitment to superior architecture and design, quality materials and craftsmanship that stand the test of time. The general contractor has received numerous design and construction awards, including Building St. Louis awards in 2017, 2019 and 2021; Project 64 West Excellence in Community Development Award; and Excellence in Design Award from American Builders Company and Nucor. Harvard University chose Keystone’s unique process for a course study called “How to do Design/Build Right.” For more information, visit https://keystone-stl.com.

