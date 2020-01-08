Kick off a Green Decade with USGBC-Missouri Gateway Chapter on January 23rd

The USGBC-Missouri Gateway Chapter’s State of the Chapter and Social is here! We look forward this event every year – it’s a great opportunity to network, see what your local Chapter is all about, and learn why #GreenBuildingsAreBetter. If you’re an existing member, it’s a great way to start the year and discover ways to get more involved. We have five committees supported by you and members of the green building community ready to engage, enrich, and inspire.

The Green Schools Committee supports the Green Schools Quest, which challenges public and private schools to devise and implement, with the help of Green Mentors, the most creative, effective no or low cost sustainable practices for their schools – because where we learn matters.

The Membership and Marketing Committee hosts Member Socials and markets the Chapter’s mission through our website, e-newsletters, and social media.

The Higher Education and Emerging Professionals Committee works to engage and welcome current students, recent graduates, and young professionals into the Chapter.

The Advocacy Committee works to develop and support the Better Buildings Through Benchmarking Campaign; supports local governments, non-profits and community groups in the implementation of sustainability initiatives and greening building operations; and manages the Speakers Bureau.

The Education Committee is responsible for establishing our yearly education calendar including monthly evening programs, in-depth seminars, exam prep course, and the State of the Chapter.

Learn more and engage with current committee members when you attend the State of the Chapter and Social on January 23rd, 2020 at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1 building.

We are excited that the IBEW Local 1 is hosting us this year so we can highlight recent building updates. They have invested in major renovations to their building and parking lot, which can now boast substantial sustainable features. Attend the State of the Chapter to learn more about this greener building. Building and lot improvements include a solar canopy on the parking lot that provides 160 kWh annually (enough to power 15 average sized homes) and electric vehicle charging stations; new HVAC system projected to save $22,000 annually; added insulation, updated lighting, a white roof, new windows, and water efficient fixtures. The 40,000 square foot building was built in 1960 and is on the National Register of Historic Places for its modernist design. Come experience it for yourself while enjoying complimentary beer, wine, and appetizers; celebrating the accomplishments of our amazing volunteers; and participating in our silent auction. Plus we will debut our 2020 Education Calendar at the event!

The State of the Chapter and Social silent auction is chock full of fun items, including a $500 gift card for sustainable landscape design, a free energy audit, a wine tasting experience, weekend getaways, Cardinals box tickets, a custom skateboard, a 2020 GO! St. Louis Marathon entry, and more. This is event is FREE to all members and non-members, so bring a friend, a colleague, or family member that is interested in making a difference with our green building community. We hope you will join us in welcoming a new greener year and decade – help us ensure that everyone in our community has a green and healthy place to live, work, and learn!

WHEN: Thursday, January 23, 2020, 5:30-8:00 PM

WHERE: IBEW Local 1 Union Hall 5850 Elizabeth Hall St. Louis, MO 63110

FREE but please REGISTER HERE.