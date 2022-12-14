KMOV Channel 4’s New Headquarters Now Under Construction by Keystone Construction Company

Design-build contractor Keystone Construction Company has begun work on the new 45,000-square-foot headquarters and state-of-the-art production studio for KMOV Channel 4 in Maryland Heights, Missouri. KMOV has broadcast from Gateway Tower at One Memorial Drive in downtown overlooking the Gateway Arch for more than 50 years and is expected to move into their new facility in May 2023.

Located near Westport Plaza and Interstate 270, the site includes a three-story office building, which is an ideal open slate for transforming into a broadcast space. The design-build project includes a major interior and exterior renovation. The new facility will feature two broadcast studios, a large newsroom, dressing rooms, control rooms, data center, seven transmission satellites and fitness center. The two-acre site provides ample room for parking, some of which will be covered.

“KMOV’s new headquarters will be at the forefront of broadcast facilities in the nation to optimize viewer engagement now and be readily transformable for the future,” said JD Sosnoff KMOV St. Louis Vice President/General Manager. “Additionally, our project team is constructing the very best in modern production and creative collaboration spaces to provide advertisers with what they deserve in a broadcast partner.”

Work also includes the installation of a backup generator with the capability to power the entire building and electrical and HVAC system upgrades to accommodate KMOV’s higher demands. The project team will install specialty sound proofing systems, new audio/visual equipment throughout and replace all lights with new LED fixtures to improve energy efficiency.

As design-build contractor, Keystone is tasked with defining the project scope and ensuring that the design and construction are delivered in alignment with the client’s schedule and budget goals. During the current supply environment, Keystone has identified and sourced critical building components with long lead times to ensure the project schedule remains on track. The architect is Partners By Design. Cole & Associates is the civil engineer. Barrett, Woodyard & Associates is providing mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection engineering services. NAI DESCO is the real estate broker.



ABOUT KEYSTONE CONSTRUCTION

Keystone Construction Company is a St. Louis-based general contractor with expertise in design/build projects for office, retail, industrial and healthcare clients. For nearly 35 years, Keystone projects have reflected the company’s commitment to superior architecture and design, quality materials and craftsmanship that stand the test of time. The general contractor has received numerous design and construction awards, including Building St. Louis awards in 2017, 2019 and 2021; Project 64 West Excellence in Community Development Award; and Excellence in Design Award from American Builders Company and Nucor. Harvard University chose Keystone’s unique process for a course study called “How to do Design/Build Right.” For more information, visit https://keystone-stl.com.