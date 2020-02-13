Knobbe Named New President of McGrath & Associates

West County resident Nicholas Knobbe has been appointed president by the board of directors of McGrath & Associates, Inc., a full-service general contracting and construction management firm. Former company president, Kenneth Knobbe, will continue as CEO and board chairman of the St. Louis based company.

Knobbe joined McGrath in 2007, and since then has served in increasingly responsible positions, most recently as vice president, project development manager. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri, Columbia, and received a Master’s Degree in construction management from Washington University in 2016.

Commenting on his new role, Knobbe said, “I look forward to working with our team to offer excellent in-house design/build resources and the construction expertise that have helped us grow our business and maintain a high level of service for our clients, many of whom are repeat customers.”

McGrath & Associates provides contracting and construction management services, as well as in-house design services for pharmaceutical, healthcare, commercial and energy/industrial projects. Since its founding in 1983, the employee-owned company has been named “General Contractor of the Year” six times by the American Subcontractors Association Midwest Council, and nominated twenty times for that honor.