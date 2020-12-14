Knoebel Construction Building Three New Drake’s Restaurants

The new Drake’s restaurant and entertainment venue in Evansville, IN is complete, with Knoebel Construction serving as the general contractor. This is the second location that St. Louis-based Knoebel has built for the restaurant chain. Knoebel has been selected as the general contractor for all of Drake’s currently planned locations. Construction began on the Clarksville, TN location this week and Knoebel will break ground on Drake’s third restaurant in Louisville, KY in January.

The 5,996 sq. ft. Drake’s in Evansville features one large central bar, approximately 30 televisions and a covered patio. When fully operational this location can accommodate 210 guests with a combination of inside and outside seating. Kitchen design modifications were made to ensure smooth delivery of higher volumes of carry-out business and massive plexiglass dividers were installed to separate each booth. Parking areas are designated for online order pickup.

Through careful coordination with the owner and subcontractors using 3-D imaging, digital communication, online project management tools, and following new safety requirements and restrictions, Knoebel was able to complete construction of the Evansville location on the revised schedule.

When the new Clarksville and Louisville locations are complete, there will be 18 Drake’s restaurants across the Midwest and Southeast. Knoebel also built the Drake’s in O’Fallon, IL, which opened in September.

Drake’s, an entity of parent company Bluegrass Hospitality Group, is a Kentucky-based chain restaurant that offers more than 20 craft beers on tap, a variety of sandwiches, salads and burgers, as well as a full sushi menu.



Knoebel Construction, Inc. is a national general contractor specializing in retail center, multi-use, restaurant, grocery, healthcare and retail store construction. Projects range from major regional shopping centers to local restaurants. Founded in 1981, Knoebel Construction provides full-service development and general contracting services to real estate development firms, independent restaurant and retail owners, and retailers. For more information, visit www.knoebelconstruction.com or call (636) 326-4100.