Knoebel Construction Completes Construction of 10th Patel Brothers Indian-American Grocery Store

The new Patel Brothers grocery store in Nashville, TN is open with Knoebel Construction serving as the general contractor. This is the 10th location in eight states that Knoebel has built for Patel Brothers, the largest Indian-American supermarket chain in the United States.

Patel Brothers’ 25,000-square-foot grocery stores feature a wide variety of authentic Indian grocery and spice products, including dry goods, frozen items and fresh produce. The construction project consisted of site leveling requiring four months of rock blasting and then conventional steel-framed and masonry-shell construction as well as custom interior finishes.

Knoebel Construction has constructed nine other locations in eight states for Patel Brothers, including Irving, TX; McKinney, TX; Charlotte, NC; Monroeville, PA; North Attleboro, MA; Chandler, AZ; Atlanta, GA; and two locations in Indianapolis, IN. The architect for this project was H. Michael Hindman Architects, P.C. based in Brentwood, TN.



ABOUT PATEL BROTHERS

Patel Brothers is a United States based grocery retail chain established in 1974 that focuses on flavors and foods found in the Indian sub-continent and the Middle East. Based in Hanover Park, IL, Patel Brothers now has 54 locations in 19 states.



ABOUT KNOEBEL CONSTRUCTION, INC.

Knoebel Construction, Inc. is a national general contractor specializing in retail center, multi-use, restaurant, grocery, healthcare and retail store construction. Founded in 1981, Knoebel Construction provides full-service development and general contracting services to real estate development firms, independent restaurant and retail owners, and retailers. For more information, visit www.knoebelconstruction.com or call (636) 326-4100.