Knoebel Construction Completes Construction of First Drake’s Come Play Restaurant and Entertainment Venue in Illinois and the St. Louis region

The new Drake’s Come Play in O’Fallon, IL is complete, with Knoebel Construction serving as the general contractor. The 6,014-square-foot restaurant and entertainment venue features two full-service bars, a DJ booth, and a covered patio with games such as Giant Jenga, Connect 4, and Cornhole. When open to full capacity, the restaurant accommodates indoor seating for 134 guests and outdoor patio seating for 30 guests. This is the first Drake’s Come Play location to open in the St. Louis region or in Illinois. Knoebel Construction has been selected as the general contractor for upcoming locations as well in Louisville, KY and Evansville, IN.

The COVID-19 pandemic posed a challenge during construction. Through careful coordination with the owner and subcontractors using 3-D imaging, digital communication, online project management tools, and following new safety requirements and restrictions, Knoebel was able to complete the project on time to open mid-September as per the Owner’s requirements.

Drake’s Come Play, an entity of parent company Bluegrass Hospitality Group, is a Kentucky-based chain restaurant with 15 locations across the Midwest and Southeast.

The restaurant offers more than 20 craft beers on tap, a variety of sandwiches, salads and burgers, as well as a full sushi menu. Drake’s is closely following government guidelines for reopening during COVID-19 and working alongside state and local officials to ensure the highest level of health and safety.





ABOUT KNOEBEL CONSTRUCTION

Knoebel Construction, Inc. is a national general contractor specializing in retail center, multi-use, restaurant, grocery, healthcare and retail store construction. Projects range from major regional shopping centers to local restaurants. Founded in 1981, Knoebel Construction provides full-service development and general contracting services to real estate development firms, independent restaurant and retail owners and retailers. For more information, visit www.knoebelconstruction.com or call (636) 326-4100.