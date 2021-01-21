Knoebel Construction Completes Construction of Multiple Health Clinics at CVS Pharmacy Locations

Minute Clinic/HealthHUB clinics at CVS Pharmacy locations in Leawood, KS, Chattanooga, TN and St. Louis, MO. The projects included constructing new Minute Clinic/HealthHUB clinic rooms, waiting room, pharmacy consultation room and a group sales room. Each 10,000-square-foot CVS location also was modernized with new finishes, including paint, flooring, millwork, brand signage and shelving. Since acquiring Aetna in November 2018, CVS Heath is conducting significant expansion of HealthHUB locations at CVS Pharmacy stores across the country.

The primary project challenge was completing construction within a fully operational store. A plastic enclosure was installed to keep the store clean and safe to the general public during construction. Knoebel collaborated with CVS’s vendors, store team and merchandise teams to minimize disruption. The Knoebel team worked during the day as well as the evening to meet the fast-track, three-month schedule.

“HealthHUB is a first-of-its-kind community-based store concept focused on helping customers get well — and stay well — by offering a broader range of healthcare services, wellness products and services, trusted advice and personalized care, all with the ease of walking right into a local CVS Pharmacy,” states a CVS news announcement about the HealthHUB expansion.

MinuteClinic is a division of CVS Health that provides retail clinic services. CVS® HealthHUB™ provides expanded health services, telehealth visits, pharmacy support and thousands of wellness products. According to their corporate website, CVS plans to have 1,500 HealthHUB locations operating by the end of 2021. The architect for the St. Louis location was Architectural Design Guild. Massa Multimedia Architecture was the architect for the other locations.

