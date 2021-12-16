Knoebel Construction Completes Four New Chase Bank Branches

A new Chase Bank branch in O’Fallon, Missouri is open with Knoebel Construction serving as the general contractor. Part of Chase Bank’s major national expansion initiative, the location is the fourth build that Knoebel has completed this year. Knoebel completed Chase Bank branch locations in Richmond Heights, MO; O’Fallon, IL and Little Rock, AR. In 2018, Chase announced plans to open 400 branches in new markets by the end of 2022. This August, Chase Bank announced that it had become the first national bank to have retail branch locations in all 48 contiguous states.

Each of the approximately 3,300-square-foot locations features modern design elements and open, collaborative spaces with room for meetings and customer education sessions. Each branch was built with a drive-up teller and ATM lanes.

Significant building material shortages during the O’Fallon, MO build posed a primary project challenge, which Knoebel proactively and creatively solved to meet the six-month construction schedule. For example, the roof structure was re-engineered from steel joists to steel beams due to the shortage of joists this year. Knoebel has additional experience in bank branch construction working for US Bank.

“We are excited to help Chase Bank reach its national expansion goals to conveniently serve more customers in St. Louis and beyond,” said Bryon Muir, Director of Business Development at Knoebel Construction. “Like all of our projects, we focused on quality build and materials to create a positive end-customer experience.”

“We are proud to be able to bring the power of our branches to more households, businesses and communities across the country,” said Jennifer Roberts, CEO of Chase Consumer Banking in an August news release about the expansion. “For us, it’s important that our branches serve as community anchors connecting our neighbors and local businesses to critical resources that meet their financial needs and help them build a secure financial future.”

A leading financial services firm based in the United States with assets of $3.8 trillion and operations worldwide, Chase serves more than 60 million American households at more than 4,700 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia.

ABOUT KNOEBEL CONSTRUCTION

Knoebel Construction, Inc. is a national general contractor specializing in retail center, multi-use, restaurant, grocery, healthcare and retail store construction. Projects range from major regional shopping centers to local restaurants. Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2021, Knoebel Construction provides full-service development and general contracting services to real estate development firms, independent restaurant and retail owners, and retailers. Centrally based in the St. Louis region, Knoebel Construction offers services nationwide. Knoebel is ranked among the largest general contractors in St. Louis by the St. Louis Business Journal and the Midwest by Engineering News-Record. For more information, visit www.knoebelconstruction.com or call (636) 326-4100.

