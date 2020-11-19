Knoebel Construction Completes Two Illinois Jiffy Lube Locations, Contracted for Six More

Construction is complete on new $1.2 million Jiffy Lube centers in Sycamore and Springfield, IL. Knoebel Construction served as the general contractor for the 3,500-square-foot automotive service centers and completed all of the pre-construction site work. Knoebel has been selected to build six additional Jiffy Lube locations in four Midwestern states for Stonebriar Auto Services, a Jiffy Lube franchisee. Those locations in Cape Girardeau, MO; Nixa, MO; Lake Hallie, WI; Manitowoc, WI; Jeffersonville, IN and Machesney, IL and will complete in early 2021.

Each location features open basement structures that are unique to Jiffy Lube. Construction of these service pits requires specialized protocols and coordinated scheduling of work by construction partners to maintain safety and unimpeded progress. Each location is constructed in four months.

Knoebel Construction has extensive experience in automotive industry construction. Knoebel has built multiple locations in numerous states for Blue Beacon Truck Wash, NAPA Auto Parts, Love’s Travel Stops, O’Reilly Auto Parts and other automotive industry clients.

Jiffy Lube is a leading provider of automotive preventive maintenance with more than 2,000 franchisee-owned service centers in the United States. Jiffy Lube offers a range of services including oil changes and tire rotations.

Knoebel Construction, Inc. is a national general contractor specializing in retail center, multi-use, restaurant, grocery, healthcare and retail store construction. Projects range from major regional shopping centers to local restaurants. Founded in 1981, Knoebel Construction provides full-service development and general contracting services to real estate development firms, independent restaurant and retail owners and retailers. For more information, visit www.knoebelconstruction.com or call (636) 326-4100.