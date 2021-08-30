Knoebel Construction Debuts New Schnucks Fresh Grocery Store Concept

The new Schnucks Markets grocery store in Jasper, Indiana is open with Knoebel Construction serving as the general contractor. Branded “Schnucks Fresh,” the location debuts a new, smaller-format design for the Midwest grocery chain focused around their fresh departments, including produce, meat, seafood and bakery.

“As a new format for us, Schnucks Fresh will be a store that customers will be able to quickly and easily navigate, where they will find an extensive selection of the same fresh products for which Schnucks is known throughout the Midwest,” said Schnucks Markets Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck in a statement.

Kneobel constructed the 18,000-square-foot Schnucks Fresh location in a former Cash Saver building in Jasper’s Germantown Shopping Center. Knoebel previously completed projects in Missouri for Schnucks Markets in Dardenne Prairie and Sunset Hills and is currently renovating a location in Jefferson City.

“We were excited to work on this new concept for Schnucks and know that this format is going to be a fantastic success, especially in such a deserving community as Jasper, Indiana,” said Bryon Muir, Director of Business Development, at Knoebel Construction. “The people and the town of Jasper have been so welcoming of Schnucks and the Knoebel Construction team. We are very thankful we were given the opportunity to bring this innovative concept to fruition for both our client and their future customers!”

The Knoebel team has a niche in grocery construction and the speciality expertise required of complex grocery builds, including smart refrigeration, custom displays and energy-efficient building automation systems. Knoebel has completed new construction and renovation projects for numerous grocery brands, including Kroger, Fresh Thyme, Lucky’s Markets, Save A Lot, Patel Brothers and Payless Supermarkets.

Schnucks operates 111 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs 13,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2020 rankings, Schnucks is the 149th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 14th largest privately-owned grocer.

Knoebel Construction, Inc. is a national general contractor specializing in retail center, multi-use, restaurant, grocery, healthcare and retail store construction. Projects range from major regional shopping centers to local restaurants. Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2021, Knoebel Construction provides full-service development and general contracting services to real estate development firms, independent restaurant and retail owners, and retailers. Centrally based in the St. Louis region, Knoebel Construction offers services nationwide. Knoebel is ranked among the largest general contractors in St. Louis by the St. Louis Business Journal and the Midwest by Engineering News-Record. For more information, visit www.knoebelconstruction.com or call (636) 326-4100

Share this: Tweet



