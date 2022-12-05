Knoebel Construction hires Denise Korte as Director of Human Resources

Denise Korte has joined St. Louis-based general contractor, Knoebel Construction, as Director of Human Resources. In this role, Korte works closely with the entire Knoebel team to create a positive, efficient work environment with an emphasis on fostering professional development and growth.

To help the firm achieve its overall goals and objectives, she develops and administers strategic initiatives to increase team effectiveness and performance as well as increase employee engagement.

Denise brings 18 years of experience as a strategic human resources professional and holds a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Greenville University. She also received her Professional in Human Resources (PHR) certification from the HR Certificate Institute (HRCI) and is a Society for Human Resource Management-Certified Professional (SHRM-CP).

Knoebel Construction, Inc. is a national general contractor specializing in retail center, multi-use, restaurant, grocery, healthcare and retail store construction. Projects range from major regional shopping centers to local restaurants. Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2021, Knoebel Construction provides full-service development and general contracting services to real estate development firms, independent restaurant and retail owners, and retailers. Centrally based in the St. Louis region, Knoebel Construction offers services nationwide. Knoebel is ranked among the largest general contractors in St. Louis by the St. Louis Business Journal and the Midwest by Engineering News-Record. For more information, visit www.knoebelconstruction.com or call (636) 326-4100.