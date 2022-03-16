Knoebel Construction promotes Bryon Muir to Vice President

Bryon Muir of O’Fallon, MO, has been promoted to Vice President at Knoebel Construction. Muir will oversee the St. Louis-based general contractor’s construction and project management departments. His responsibilities include developing and implementing strategies to support profitable growth through project management and execution. Muir will develop and implement standard processes related to construction project cost, quality, delivery and safety standards.

Muir joined Knoebel Construction in 2011 as Project Manager and most recently held the position of Director of Business Development where he was responsible for growing clientele nationwide. He has 25 years of experience in the construction industry.

ABOUT KNOEBEL CONSTRUCTION

Knoebel Construction, Inc. is a national general contractor specializing in retail center, multi-use, restaurant, grocery, healthcare and retail store construction. Projects range from major regional shopping centers to local restaurants. Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2021, Knoebel Construction provides full-service development and general contracting services to real estate development firms, independent restaurant and retail owners, and retailers. Centrally based in the St. Louis region, Knoebel Construction offers services nationwide. Knoebel is ranked among the largest general contractors in St. Louis by the St. Louis Business Journal and the Midwest by Engineering News-Record. For more information, visit www.knoebelconstruction.com or call (636) 326-4100.

