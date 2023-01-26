Knoebel Construction Promotes Jesse Schilligo to the Executive Team

Knoebel Construction, a top St. Louis-based general contractor, has promoted Jesse Schilligo to Director of Operations. Schilligo brings more than 13 years of commercial construction experience with expertise in field management and joined Knoebel in 2017 as Project Manager. As Director of Operations, he is responsible for ensuring that all project teams produce high-quality work and deliver projects on-time and on-budget. Schilligo advises, trains and oversees Knoebel’s project management and compliance teams. He also serves as the internal subcontract advocate, managing workloads and holding project partners accountable for deliverables.

Knoebel Construction, Inc. is a national general contractor specializing in retail center, multi-use, restaurant, grocery, healthcare and retail store construction. Projects range from major regional shopping centers to local restaurants. Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2021, Knoebel Construction provides full-service development and general contracting services to real estate development firms, independent restaurant and retail owners, and retailers. Centrally based in the St. Louis region, Knoebel Construction offers services nationwide. Knoebel is ranked among the largest general contractors in St. Louis by the St. Louis Business Journal and the Midwest by Engineering News-Record. For more information, visit www.knoebelconstruction.com or call (636) 326-4100.