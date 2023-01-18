Knoebel Construction Promotes Joe Pankratz to Executive Team

Knoebel Construction, a top St. Louis-based general contractor, has promoted Joe Pankratz to Vice President of Operations. Pankratz brings nearly 15 years of experience in the commercial construction industry. Since joining Knoebel in 2012, he has served in numerous capacities ranging from Superintendent, Project Manager, Director of Pre-Construction and now as Vice President of Operations. Pankratz is responsible for implementing company-wide best practices and procedures, establishing benchmarks and key performance indicators, and cultivating cross-departmental efficiencies. In his role as Vice President of Operations, he oversees all activities across departments to increase productivity, client satisfaction and project results.

Knoebel Construction, Inc. is a national general contractor specializing in retail center, multi-use, restaurant, grocery, healthcare and retail store construction. Projects range from major regional shopping centers to local restaurants. Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2021, Knoebel Construction provides full-service development and general contracting services to real estate development firms, independent restaurant and retail owners, and retailers. For more information, visit www.knoebelconstruction.com or call (636) 326-4100.