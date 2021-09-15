Knoebel Constructions Celebrates 40th Anniversary, Begins 19,200-Square-Foot Headquarters Expansion

Knoebel Construction, one of the largest general contractors and fastest-growing companies in St. Louis, is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Since 1981, the firm has built thousands of commercial locations across 48 states for major retail, restaurant, grocery health/wellness and automotive brands. Projects range from major regional shopping centers to franchise, chain and independent builds and renovations nationwide. To support ongoing growth, the general contractor, which employs more than 90 team members, is expanding its headquarters in Chesterfield, MO. Knoebel has purchased a 3-acre parcel adjacent to their current headquarters. Construction is scheduled to begin this Winter and complete next Fall.

Knoebel built an early, positive reputation by focusing on high-profile interior mall store construction and renovation projects, including at Mid Rivers Mall and St. Clair Square. In 1986, Knoebel gained attention when it simultaneously completed 24 stores in St. Louis Centre before the mall’s grand opening, followed by interior finishes for another 33 retailers. Knoebel also had a dedicated historic renovation department early on that completed high-profile projects such as the transformation of the five-story Traders Building on Laclede’s Landing into an office and retail complex and the renovation of the former Sligo Steel Complex into a headquarters for M.C. Distributors.

By focusing on creating a positive end-user experience with each build, Knoebel has become the preferred national construction partner for many national retail and restaurant brands. Multi-project client relationships include 127 locations for fashion boutique Altar’d State in nine years, 33 Burger King locations for multiple franchisees in 14 states, more than 50 pet wellness concepts and over one million square feet of grocery concepts. Knoebel’s work on unique restaurant builds has earned numerous awards over the years, including for HopCat in Delmar, Melvin’s Brewing and Drake’s, a restaurant and entertainment venue.

”To support our clients’ ultimate business success, we understand that our work must facilitate a stellar experience for those who will work, shop, dine and visit those spaces,” said Knoebel Construction President Matthew Mabie. “In today’s retail environment, that perspective is more important than ever. Shoppers no longer even need to visit a store. People shop for the experience. And we know that an exceptional finish of your store design helps create that experience.”

Founded by Jerry Knoebel, Matthew Mabie took ownership of Knoebel Construction in 2013 following an early career in project management and position as Knoebel’s Vice President of Operations. Since then, annual revenue has grown from $12 million, primarily in local restaurant construction projects, to $106 million anticipated in 2021. Knoebel has been ranked as one of the fastest-growing privately held firms in St. Louis each year since 2017.

Mabie attributes this longevity and growth to the team’s partnership-driven mentality and dedication to the firm’s other core values of uncompromising quality, innovation and commitment to safety.

“We work hard every day to become a trusted partner to each of our clients, starting at the pre-construction stage and often before we have been awarded the project,” said Mabie. “We work through each aspect of every build to ensure success as if we are in-house members of our client’s team.”

Knoebel’s first headquarters was in a historic building on Laclede’s Landing. In 2017, the general contractor nearly doubled its space with a relocation to the current headquarters at 18333 Wings Corporate Dr. near the Chesterfield Airport. The new headquarters expansion will add 19,210 square feet and will feature an expanded educational and training area, a rooftop terrace, numerous meeting and gathering areas, a gym and offices for all team members.

Knoebel has long supported numerous charitable causes, especially those which its employees are passionate about. Knoebel will host the first annual golf tournament next Spring, and the proceeds will support Youth in Need and St. Louis Area Food Bank.

Knoebel Construction, Inc. is a national general contractor specializing in retail center, multi-use, restaurant, grocery, healthcare and retail store construction. Projects range from major regional shopping centers to local restaurants. Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2021, Knoebel Construction provides full-service development and general contracting services to real estate development firms, independent restaurant and retail owners, and retailers. Centrally based in the St. Louis region, Knoebel Construction offers services nationwide. Knoebel is ranked among the largest general contractors in St. Louis by the St. Louis Business Journal and the Midwest by Engineering News-Record. For more information, visit www.knoebelconstruction.com or call (636) 326-4100.

