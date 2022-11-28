Kourtney Graham and Kevin Martin Join Kadean Construction

Kourtney Graham and Kevin Martin have joined Kadean Construction as Project Development Manager and Project Director, respectively. Both will be based at the design-build commercial construction contractor’s St. Louis headquarters.

Kourtney Graham

Kourtney joins Kadean’s Business Strategy team and will be primarily focused on seeking out and securing new construction projects in the St. Louis region, working in partnership with the contractor’s in-house design team to lead customers successfully through the pre-construction process. She has more than 13 years of experience in the construction industry and comes to Kadean from Western Specialty Contractors, where she was Business Development Manager. Kourtney is a member of Commercial Real Estate Women, Associated General Contractors of Missouri, Urban Land Institute, Building Owners and Managers Association, Institute of Real Estate Management, and International Facilities Management Association.

Kevin Martin

Kevin joins Kadean’s Operations team and will be responsible for local and national project oversight, working together with the Project Management team to ensure projects are delivered successfully­­­­­­­­­­­­. He has more than 40 years of building design and construction industry experience, including robust experience in mechanical and electrical systems that will bolster Kadean’s ability to focus on projects with more complexity during preconstruction and during the build. Kevin previously worked for The Opus Group, where he was Senior Project Manager.

“We’re extremely excited to have Kevin and Kourtney join the St. Louis office. Both construction veterans add to our continued focus and commitment to local clients and growth.” Said Mike Eveler, President of Kadean Construction.

Kadean Construction is a 59-year-old design-build focused commercial construction company specializing in pre-construction, construction management and general contracting services at the local, regional and national level in the industrial, healthcare, multifamily, cannabis, hospitality & entertainment, institutional, food & beverage and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.kadean.com.