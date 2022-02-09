Kristy Hess joins Commerce Bank as Senior Vice President, Division Manager Commercial Real Estate

Kristy Hess joined Commerce Bank as senior vice president, division manager commercial real estate. In this role she will be responsible for managing Commerce Bank’s extensive network of professional real estate relationships, as well as attract new investor and developer clients to Commerce Bank.

Kristy has nearly 20 years’ experience in commercial real estate and is eager to get started. “Commercial real estate is an important part of building thriving communities,” said Hess. “I am grateful for the opportunity to bring my passion for commercial real estate to Commerce Bank, an institution that works to help build communities in a number of ways,” she shared.

“We are excited to welcome Kristy to the team,” said Jason Penfield, executive vice president. “Commercial Real Estate is a vital component of our commercial line of business. Adding Kristy positions us well to meet our continued growth aspirations. Her experience, leadership and deep St. Louis ties will greatly benefit our commercial real estate clientele and the community as we work on key projects in the region,” Jason stated.

Kristy is a graduate of Drury University, earned her MBA from St. Louis University, and received a Women’s Leadership Forum Certificate from Washington University Olin Business School. She is an active member of Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) and past board member, serves as a finance mentor for ULI Real Estate Diversity Initiative (REDI) Program, and is on the board of Independence Center.

About Commerce Bank

With $36.7 billion in assets1, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is a registered bank holding company offering a full line of banking services, including payment solutions, investment management and securities brokerage. Learn more at www.commercebank.com.

