Kristyn Newbern Joins McCarthy as Director of Business Development

Kristyn Newbern has signed on with McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. as director of business development. In this position, she will build client and partner relationships to expand McCarthy’s Advanced Technology & Manufacturing (AT&M) business unit across the company’s 28-state Central Region—from the Plains to the East Coast.

Before joining McCarthy, Newbern served as director of client development at S. M. Wilson & Company, a St. Louis-based construction services firm. Her A/E/C industry experience also includes serving as production and marketing manager at Access Engineering, a civil engineering firm in St. Louis.

“Kristyn has an impressive track record of developing and implementing successful client development strategies,” said Erin Valentine, vice president at McCarthy. “We’re thrilled to welcome her to our business development team.”

Newbern earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in engineering management from Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) in Rolla, Mo. She also received a Graduate Certificate in Project Management.

Newbern serves on the Patient and Family Advisory Council for the SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital Foundation. In addition, she leads the Luke’s SkyWalkers 5K team for the Cardinal Glennon Sun Run, which has raised over $45,000 for the Foundation over the last five years.

“McCarthy builds the complex projects that will shape the future of our communities,” said Newbern. “Advanced Technology & Manufacturing is a fascinating market with exciting opportunities, and I’m thrilled to be a part of that momentum on a driven, supportive, fun team.”

About McCarthy

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

