Kwame Building Group Adds Three Project Team Members

Kwame Building Group (KWAME) has added three new project team members with Davidra Smith as Accounting Manager, Lee Anderson and Tarun Kumar as Project Engineers.

Smith brings more than 25 years of accounting experience with a focus on the construction and commercial real estate industries. As Accounting Manager, she ensures the integrity and accuracy of financial reporting and analysis and provides company financial information to guide decisions about strategy. Smith holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Detroit College of Business.

As Project Engineers, Anderson and Kumar are responsible for assisting project managers with quality control, project budgets and cost reports, reviewing and coordinating submittals and RFIs, subcontractor management and maintaining communication with the client and the entire project team.

Anderson brings more than 25 years of industry experience and is currently working on runway projects at Lambert St. Louis International Airport. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Lincoln University and also served as a Army Engineer Officer.

Kumar has three years of construction experience focusing on multi-family, commercial and retail projects. He is currently working on Saint Louis Zoo WildCare Park project. Kumar holds a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) is one of the nation’s top pure construction management firms, dedicating 100 percent of its resources to project management services. Celebrating its 30-year anniversary in 2021, the employee-owned company provides estimating, scheduling, project planning, value engineering and other project management services as an independent advocate for owners and developers. KWAME’s public and private sector projects include educational facilities, major airports nationwide, light-rail systems, hospitals, wastewater treatment facilities and government facilities. KWAME is headquartered in St. Louis with division offices in Atlanta, Dallas and Seattle. For more information visit www.kwamebuildinggroup.com or call (314) 862-5344.

Photo Above (L to R): Lee Anderson, Davidra Smith, Tarun Kumar

Photos courtesy of F. D. Finch Photography