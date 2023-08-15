Kwame Building Group Adds Three Team Members

Kwame Building Group (KWAME) has added three new team members: Junior Theolus as Project Administrator and Diversity Monitor, Patrick Jeep as Project Controls Scheduler and Chris Draper as Project Engineer and Construction Manager.

In his role as Project Administrator and Diversity Monitor, Theolus’ responsibilities include tracking contract changes, submittals and RFIs, creating presentations, managing, and maintaining project document control systems and processing invoices for several projects such as the St. Louis Convention Center and St. Louis Community College. In addition, Theolus is responsible for monitoring, tracking, and reporting the active involvement of Minority, Women, and/or Emerging Small Business (MWESB) firms to ensure project compliance for the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District. Theolus holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a focus on Supply Chain Management & International Business from University of Missouri-St. Louis.

Draper brings more than seven years of experience in commercial construction. He is currently working on renovation projects for McDonald’s and Harris Stowe State University. Draper holds a Master of Science in Construction Management from NewSchool of Architecture & Design and Bachelor of Graphic Communications from the University of Missouri St. Louis. He has numerous industry certifications including OSHA 10, First Aid CPR AED and A D Lift Truck Forklift, Scaffold and Highway Construction.

As Project Controls Scheduler, Jeep is responsible for overseeing scheduling and coordination on various projects, ensuring efficient resource and manpower allocation and timely completion. He develops and maintains accurate project schedules, tracks progress and mitigates potential issues to ensure successful project delivery. Jeep brings valuable industry experience as a construction field technician. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering with a focus in Construction Engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology and is a certified Engineer in Training (EIT). He has numerous industry certifications including OSHA 10, American Concrete Institute (ACI) Testing and Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) Aggregate Technician.

Photo Above: L to R – Junior Theolus, Chris Draper, Patrick Jeep

Photos courtesy of F. D. Finch Photography