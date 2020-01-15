Kwame Building Group begins work on $1.8 Billion Washington State Convention Center Addition in Seattle

Kwame Building Group (KWAME) has begun work on the $1.8 billion Addition to the Washington State Convention Center (WSCC) in Seattle, WA. As a subconsultant to the Clark-Lewis Joint Venture team, KWAME’s role is to augment the project’s quality assurance and quality control staff. The 1.4 million-square-foot expansion is expected to complete in 2021 and open for events in 2022.

Located in downtown Seattle, the new facility will feature a new 255,000-square-foot exhibition hall, 60,000-square-foot ballroom and a collective 125,000 square feet of meeting rooms. These areas will be spread across several levels of modular, multi-function spaces to support a wide range of uses and event types. The Addition was designed with strict sustainability features and is targeted for LEED Gold certification.

KWAME’s responsibilities include the delivery of quality assurance and construction inspection services in support of various structural and architectural elements of the project. As a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), KWAME is contributing towards the project’s goal of $80 million in participation by Women and Minority Business Enterprise (W/MBE) firms.

The Addition is expected to lead to $260 million annually in visitor spending and 3,900 direct and indirect jobs, according to the official project website (https://www.wsccaddition.com). The additional space addresses the demand for more events to be held at WSCC. The convention center is often booked to capacity, turning away meetings and conventions due to the lack of available space or dates.



Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) is one of the nation’s top pure construction management firms, dedicating 100 percent of its resources to project management services. For more information, visit www.kwamebuildinggroup.com or call (314) 862-5344.