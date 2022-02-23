Kwame Building Group hires Carson Green as Field Engineer

Carson Green, of Alton, IL, has joined Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) as a Field Engineer. Green is responsible for interfacing with the project team, reviewing drawings and specifications, mitigating project issues, estimating, providing technical assistance, delivering construction management services and managing regulatory aspects of projects. He is working on keystone KWAME projects including the Cervantes Convention Center expansion project at America’s Center and St. Louis Major League Soccer Stadium.

Green has four years of project management experience working in various construction markets. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management with a minor in Business Administration from Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville.

ABOUT KWAME BUILDING GROUP

Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) is one of the nation’s top pure construction management firms, dedicating 100 percent of its resources to project management services. An employee-owned company, KWAME provides estimating, scheduling, project planning, value engineering and other project management services as an independent advocate for owners and developers. KWAME’s public and private sector projects include educational facilities, major airports nationwide, light-rail systems, hospitals, wastewater treatment facilities and government facilities. KWAME is headquartered in St. Louis with division offices in Atlanta, Dallas and Seattle. For more information, visit www.kwamebuildinggroup.com or call (314) 862-5344.

Share this: Tweet



