Kwame Building Group hires John Farnen as Vice President of Operations

John Farnen of Caseyville, IL has joined Kwame Building Group as Vice President of Operations. Farnen is responsible for leading Kwame Building Group’s healthcare, higher education and corporate divisions. He also develops and maintains strategic partnerships and directs marketing and business development activities.

Farnen has an illustrative career with more than 30 years of experience in planning, design and construction, including an extensive background in healthcare construction. He was Vice President of Planning, Design and Construction for Mercy for 24 years and has managed hundreds of healthcare projects worth over one billion dollars.

Farnen holds a Bachelor of Engineering from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He is a Certified Healthcare Constructor and a member of the American Society for Healthcare Engineers’ (ASHE) Training Certification and Executive Leadership committees.

Farnen has extensive community leadership experience, including as a member of the Advisory Board for Health+Homes, a Board Trustee at Christ Church in Fairview Heights, IL and a Board Member at Marian Middle School. He also is a member of the St. Louis University High School (SLUH) Disadvantaged Business Partnership, St. Louis Council of Construction Consumers, ASHE and the American Hospital Association (AHA).

Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) is one of the nation’s top pure construction management firms, dedicating 100 percent of its resources to project management services. An employee-owned company, KWAME provides estimating, scheduling, project planning, value engineering and other project management services as an independent advocate for owners and developers. KWAME’s public and private sector projects include educational facilities, major airports nationwide, light-rail systems, hospitals, wastewater treatment facilities and government facilities. KWAME is headquartered in St. Louis with division offices in Atlanta, Dallas and Seattle. For more information, visit www.kwamebuildinggroup.com or call (314) 862-5344.

Share this: Tweet



