Kwame Building Group hires Senior Project Manager and Project Engineer

Kwame Building Group (KWAME) has added Stan Richardson as Senior Project Manager and Majid Naseh as Project Engineer.

Richardson has 15 years of industry experience in new construction and renovation for healthcare, K-12 and higher education facilities as well as transportation and public works projects. He is overseeing the City of St. Louis Cervantes Convention Center Expansion and Modernization Project. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from University of Missouri-Columbia, and he serves as a board member for Ali Academy.

Naseh brings 20 years of industry experience. He is currently working on several St. Louis projects where he is responsible for assisting the project managers with project budgets and cost reports, reviewing and coordinating submittals and RFIs, subcontractor management and maintaining communication with the client and project team. Naseh holds a Master of Engineering in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Portland State University and is a certified Engineer in Training (EIT).

ABOUT KWAME BUILDING GROUP

Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) is one of the nation’s top pure construction management firms, dedicating 100 percent of its resources to project management services. Celebrating its 30-year anniversary in 2021, the employee-owned company provides estimating, scheduling, project planning, value engineering and other project management services as an independent advocate for owners and developers. KWAME’s public and private sector projects include educational facilities, major airports nationwide, light-rail systems, hospitals, wastewater treatment facilities and government facilities. KWAME is headquartered in St. Louis with division offices in Atlanta, Dallas and Seattle. For more information visit www.kwamebuildinggroup.com

or call (314) 862-5344.