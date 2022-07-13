Kwame Building Group Hires Three Project Team Members

Kwame Building Group (KWAME) has added three new employees. Marcquis McGee has joined KWAME as a Project Engineer and Inspector. Nawaz Mohammed and Nour Tanoura also have been hired as Project Engineers.

Marquis McGee

Marcquis McGee: Project Engineer and Inspector – As Project Engineer and Inspector, Marcquis McGee is responsible for performing project inspections and assisting the Project Manager with project budgets and cost reports, coordinating ownership and subcontractor meetings and processing change orders, RFIs, submittals and transmittals. He currently is working on projects at Harris Stowe State University, Saint Louis Metropolitan Police Department and St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

He has more than 12 years of construction industry field work, operations and management experience. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from the Joint Engineering Program between the University of Missouri-St. Louis and Washington University.

Nawaz Mohammed

Nawaz Mohammed: Project Engineer – New Project Engineer Nawaz Mohammed is KWAME’s Civil Inspector at the St. Louis Lambert International Airport. He brings over six years of industry experience and holds a Master in Civil Engineering from Bradley University.

Mohammed has earned numerous advanced certifications including Documentation of Contract Quantities, OSHA 30-Hour, Construction Management: Planning and Scheduling and Construction Management: Reading Drawings & Specifications.

Nour Adham Tanoura

Nour Adham Tanoura: Project Engineer – Nour Tanoura had joined KWAME as a Project Engineer. He serves as the Inspector on the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District Lower Meramec Tunnel project. He also helps with RFIs, drawing reviews, project management and submittals.

Tanoura has previous Project Manager experience at a chemical plant. He is OSHA10 and OSHA 30 certified and is a member of the Society of Future Engineers. Tanoura holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.

Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) is one of the nation’s top pure construction management firms, dedicating 100 percent of its resources to project management services. Celebrating its 30-year anniversary in 2021, the employee-owned company provides estimating, scheduling, project planning, value engineering and other project management services as an independent advocate for owners and developers. KWAME’s public and private sector projects include educational facilities, major airports nationwide, light-rail systems, hospitals, wastewater treatment facilities and government facilities. KWAME is headquartered in St. Louis with division offices in Atlanta, Dallas and Seattle. For more information visit www.kwamebuildinggroup.com

or call (314) 862-5344.

