Kwame Building Group Hires Two Project Team Members

Kwame Building Group (KWAME) has added Samuel Amponsah as Project Engineer and Arriane Hopkins as Project Administrator.

Amponsah brings more than 12 years of experience and is currently working on Cervantes Convention Center expansion and modernization project. He is responsible for subcontractor management, reviewing and coordinating submittals and RFIs, and maintaining communication with the client and project team.

Amponsah holds a Master of Science in Construction Project Management from Anglia Ruskin University and a Bachelor of Science in Land Economy from Kwame Nkrumah’​ University of Science and Technology, Kumasi.

As Project Administrator, Hopkins provides administrative support on a variety of projects, including the Metropolitan Sewer District, Maggie O’Brien’s Renovation and Mastercard. Her responsibilities include tracking contract changes, creating presentations, coordinating documents and maintaining staff schedules.

Hopkins received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Harris Stowe State University.

Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) is one of the nation’s top pure construction management firms, dedicating 100 percent of its resources to project management services. Celebrating its 30-year anniversary in 2021, the employee-owned company provides estimating, scheduling, project planning, value engineering and other project management services as an independent advocate for owners and developers. KWAME’s public and private sector projects include educational facilities, major airports nationwide, light-rail systems, hospitals, wastewater treatment facilities and government facilities. KWAME is headquartered in St. Louis with division offices in Atlanta, Dallas and Seattle. For more information visit www.kwamebuildinggroup.com or call (314) 862-5344.